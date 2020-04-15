Charles " Butch " Redmond Jr.
03/22/1956 - 04/12/2020
Cochran, Ga.- Graveside services for Charles Curry " Butch " Redmond Jr. 64, of Cochran who died Sunday April 12, 2020 in the Bryant Health Care Center in Cochran will be held Wednesday at 2 PM in Cedar Hill Cemetery in Cochran with Dr. Bill Woodson officiating.
Butch was born in Macon the son of the late Charles and Wylene Stokes Redmond. He was a graduate of Cochran High School Class of 1975. He was a member of Cochran First United Methodist Church and was the Ambassador for Cochran and Bleckley County and loved everyone.
Survivors are several cousins and his caregivers Kathryn and Joe Fisher.
In lieu of flowers make contributions to the Cochran First United Methodist Church , 119 E. Dykes St. Cochran, Ga. 31014
View the online memorial for Charles " Butch " Redmond Jr.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 15, 2020