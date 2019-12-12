Charles Robert Barnett
December 15, 1931 - December 9, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Charles Robert Barnett, Sr., 87, passed away at his residence on Monday, December 9, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Andersonville National Cemetery, where he will then be laid to rest. The family will receive friends at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm prior to the service on Monday. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made in memory of Mr. Barnett to the Post 6605, 1011 Corder Rd, Warner Robins, GA 31088, where he enjoyed spending his time.
Mr. Barnett was born on December 15, 1931 in Clarksdale, Mississippi to the late Charles Leon Barnett and Rosella Harville. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force, in which he was honorably discharged as a staff sergeant. He later continued to serve his country as a Director of Supply in the United States Civil Service, where he retired after 30 years of service. He was an avid Ole Miss Rebels football fan and enjoyed spending time watching birds and squirrels. He was the family cook and loved cooking for his family and friends. In addition to his parents, Mr. Barnett is preceded in death by his brothers and sisters; Phyllis, Mary "Noots", Marie and Joe.
Left to cherish his beloved memory are his children; Charles Robert Barnett, Jr. (Georgiana), Barbara Pinyan (Scott), Brenda Hines, Brian Barnett and Pam Godfrey (Shane); a brother, George William Barnett (Janet); a sister, Dorothy Veazey; eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 12, 2019