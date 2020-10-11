Charles Robert Moseley, Sr.
Perry, Georgia- Charles Moseley, 86 of Perry, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020, surrounded by his family. The family visited with friends at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at First Christian Church, with funeral services began at 3:00 p.m. Entombment was held at Perry Memorial Gardens, immediately following the services. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks that donations be made in his name to First Christian Church, 2100 Highway 41 North, Perry, Georgia 31069.
Charles was born to the late Charles Granderson and Edna Belt Moseley in Mason, Tennessee. He grew up in Tennessee, graduated from Byars-Hall High School, in Covington, and attended night classes at the University of Tennessee in Memphis. Charles served in the Army during the Korean Conflict. The family relocated to the Middle Georgia area in 1985, to follow his career as a Team Leader with Proctor & Gamble Paper Products. He's a founding member and has served as a Deacon, with the First Christian Church. Charles never passed up an opportunity to go fishing, and he enjoyed working with wood. Along with his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his sister, Julia Williams.
Left to cherish the memories they shared with Charles are; his loving wife of nearly sixty-five years, Shirley Ann Perkins Moseley, of Perry; his children, Sue Ransom, of Leesburg, Georgia, Charles "Chuck" Moseley, Jr. (Lisa), of Roswell, Georgia, Sandra Conkle (John), of Louisville, Kentucky, Thomas Lee Moseley (Dena), of Dacula, Georgia, Sally Ann Moseley, of Marietta, Georgia; her grand-children, Robin Whitaker, Rebecca Ethridge, Scott Moseley, Caroline Moseley, Katie Conkle, John "Elliott" Conkle, Zachary Conkle, Kyle Moseley, Kevin Moseley, Amelia Hamer; and seven great-grandchildren.
