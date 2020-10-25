Dr. Charles Roberts
May 24, 1957 - October 21, 2020
Macon, GA- Dr. Charles Roberts, Ph.D. passed away on October 21 from brain cancer. He was a native of Macon who attended St. Peter Claver, Appling High ('65), and Mercer University ('69). He taught at Lanier/Central High, Michigan State University, Mercer University, and Northeast High. Mourning his loss are his wife, Adah, their children, eight grandchildren and many relatives, and friends. Donations can be made to the Charles Roberts Scholarship fund at www.welovecharlesroberts.com
.
