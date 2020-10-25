1/1
Dr. Charles Roberts
1957 - 2020
Dr. Charles Roberts
May 24, 1957 - October 21, 2020
Macon, GA- Dr. Charles Roberts, Ph.D. passed away on October 21 from brain cancer. He was a native of Macon who attended St. Peter Claver, Appling High ('65), and Mercer University ('69). He taught at Lanier/Central High, Michigan State University, Mercer University, and Northeast High. Mourning his loss are his wife, Adah, their children, eight grandchildren and many relatives, and friends. Donations can be made to the Charles Roberts Scholarship fund at www.welovecharlesroberts.com.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hutchings Funeral Home, Inc.
536 New Street
Macon, GA 31201
(478) 743-1212
October 24, 2020
God has called another of his children to eternal rest. May the peace of Christ be with his family and all of those whom knew Charles. With deepest sympathy.
Sandra Ridgeway
Classmate
October 23, 2020
Ada I sympathize with you and family in the passing of Charles. He was a wonderful husband
and a great father. I am sure he will also be missed by the community he served.
Carolyn McDaniel
