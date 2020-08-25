Charles S. Tanner
April 27, 1938 - August 21, 2020
Lizella, GA- Charles S. Tanner, of Lizella, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 11 AM at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. John Irvin officiating.
A native of Sandersville, Mr. Tanner was born to the late Ira T. and Ethel Tanner. He retired from Armstrong World Industries with 40 years of service. Mr. Tanner was a member of Dixon United Methodist Church and the NRA. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lena Virginia Cloud Tanner; a daughter, Cecilia Cloud McElmurry; and a brother Billy Tanner.
Mr. Tanner is survived by a daughter, June Carroll; 3 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great- grandchildren.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to Dixon United Methodist Church, 6637 Sandy Point Rd., Lizella, GA 31052.
