1/
Charles S. Tanner
1938 - 2020
{ "" }
Charles S. Tanner
April 27, 1938 - August 21, 2020
Lizella, GA- Charles S. Tanner, of Lizella, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 11 AM at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. John Irvin officiating.
A native of Sandersville, Mr. Tanner was born to the late Ira T. and Ethel Tanner. He retired from Armstrong World Industries with 40 years of service. Mr. Tanner was a member of Dixon United Methodist Church and the NRA. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lena Virginia Cloud Tanner; a daughter, Cecilia Cloud McElmurry; and a brother Billy Tanner.
Mr. Tanner is survived by a daughter, June Carroll; 3 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great- grandchildren.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to Dixon United Methodist Church, 6637 Sandy Point Rd., Lizella, GA 31052.
You may share your own special thoughts and memories with the family by visiting Macon Memorial Park's website at www.maconmp.com.


View the online memorial for Charles S. Tanner



Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Macon Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
4784775737
Memories & Condolences
