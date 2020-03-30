Charles Smith Simmons
May 20, 1948 - March 27, 2020
Macon, GA- Charles Smith Simmons passed into Eternal Life with God Friday, March 27, 2020, at the age of 72, following an extended illness.
Charles is survived by daughters, Kathryn Simmons Strickland (Matt) of Macon, and Virginia Sweet Simmons Dupuy (Ben) of New Orleans; his adoring grandchildren, Lillie Sweet Holiman Strickland, Matthew Thomas Strickland, Jr. (Mack), Florence Virginia Dupuy, and Kathryn Simmons Dupuy (Simmons); brother, William Pinckney Simmons, Jr. (Bertha); sister, Betty Sweet Simmons Ladson; many nieces and nephews, and extended beloved family.
Charles was predeceased by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. William Pinckney Simmons, and his wife of forty-eight years, Kathryn Tucker Simmons.
A native of Macon, Georgia, Mr. Simmons graduated from Stratford Academy in 1966 and attended Emory and Mercer Universities, where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He was then founder and president of Southern Forest Industries in Smarr, Georgia, and past Chairman of the Board of Elberta Crate & Box Company in Bainbridge, Georgia. He was a former member of the Rotary Club of Macon, a former board member of Stratford Academy, a member of The Rainbow Springs Club, and a member of Vineville United Methodist Church.
A gracious gentleman with a twinkle in his eye, Charles was a devoted outdoorsman and loved fishing most of all, a passion he shared with his father Bill Simmons. His warm kindness, jolly humor, quick wit, and gentle humility will be deeply missed by all. He touched people with his compassionate nature in ways big and small, every day.
Mr. Simmons's family would like to thank the dedicated caregivers at Zebulon Park Rehabilitation Hospital for their loving care. Deepest gratitude is also extended to Hospice. Above all, the family thanks all at Southern Forest Industries for their steadfast friendship, love, and devotion.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in honor of his grandchildren to Stratford Academy, 6010 Peake Rd., Macon, GA 31210 and to the Louise S. McGehee School, 2343 Prytania St., New Orleans, LA 70130.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements is graciously assisting the family. The burial will be private.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 30, 2020