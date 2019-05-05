Charles Steven Hester
June 25, 1941 - May 3, 2019
Macon, Georgia- Charles Steven Hester, 77, of Macon, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at FairHaven Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be May 7, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be immediately following in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Reverend Paul Dziadul will officiate.
Charles was born on June 25, 1941 in Dublin to the late Steven and Dorothy Hester. He proudly served our country in the United States Army. He was a retired Line Supervisor for Armstrong World Industries. In his free time, Charles enjoyed watching the Atlanta Braves, Georgia Bulldogs and Atlanta Falcons. He was also an avid baseball memorabilia collector and loved fishing.
Charles was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Iris Solis Hester and brother; James Hester, sister Mavis Christine Riner(Carlus).
Survivors include his loving family; his children; Selina Lee Hester, Natalie Renee Sorrells and Charles Dennis Hester (Katie). Grandchildren; Amber and Brittany and great grandchild; Reagan Ouzts. Siblings; Daisy Wynn (Edison) and Myrtle Wright.
Published in The Telegraph on May 5, 2019