Charles Theodore "Ted" AnnisAugust 27, 1956 - July 23, 2020Savannah, GA- Charles Theodore Annis joyfully entered Heaven's gates and met his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 23, 2020. Ted, or "Teddy" as he was known by many of his friends, touched the lives of so many with his exuberant charm and loving spirit.Ted was born on August 27, 1956 in Thomasville, Georgia. He grew up in Warner Robins, graduated from Northside High School and apprenticed in cosmetology for Dale's Barber Shop in Perry before entering New Life Bible College in Cleveland, Tennessee. After graduating in 1982, he carried his love for the Lord throughout the world, ministering with his friend Rodrick Windham as Laborers Together.Ted retired from full-time evangelism in 1994 and landed in Savannah, Georgia. Ted was a popular hair stylist and the owner of Designs 804 Hair Salon, now Hair-A-Lujah Salon and Barber Shop. Ted was a fixture in his community and a strong supporter of a variety of local charities. He opened his heart and home to his many friends. His generosity and joy were contagious, and he rarely met a stranger. Ted laughed often and he lived well.Ted is survived by his sister Judy Golden of Warner Robins, his niece Lisa Kelly (Cary) of Watkinsville, his great niece Hannah Willoughby (Scott) of Watkinsville, his great nephews Hunter Haskins of Athens and Bryce Kelly of Watkinsville, and one great-great niece Attaleigh Willoughby of Watkinsville. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, July 28th at Parkway Memorial Gardens in Warner Robins, where he will be laid to rest near his loving parents Edward and Frances Annis. His mother Frances preceded him in her journey home this past April.Additionally, his Savannah friends are planning a memorial service to celebrate his life and legacy.Ted was passionate about people. Therefore, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:Old Savannah City MissionP.O. Box 16839Savannah, GA 31410It is with great honor that Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with Ted's arrangements.