Charles "Charlie" Theodore Wolf, Jr.

October 31, 1934 - August 27, 2019

Macon, GA- Life long Maconite and architect, Charles "Charlie" Theodore Wolf, Jr., 84, has slipped the surly bonds of Earth to dance the skies on laughter – silvered wings up – up the long, delirious, burning blue where never lark or Eagle flew – and, while with silent lifting mind, he's trod the high untressped sanctity of space, put out his hand, and touched the face of God on early morning on August 27, 2019.

A Celebration of his life will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019 at North Macon Presbyterian at 11:30 AM with Dr. David Todd, Rev. Sam Forrester, and Rev. John Kinser officiating. A private burial will be held at the Forsyth City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Campus Club, 2193 Vineville Avenue, Macon 31204 or Rebuilding Macon, Inc., 3864 Lake Street, Macon 31204.

Mr. Wolf was born in Macon, Georgia to the late Charles T. Wolf, Sr. and Sue Stribling Wolf. He graduated from Joseph Clisby School and graduated from Lanier Senior High School for boys in 1953. He then served 8 years in the U.S Naval Reserve, worked at Taylor Iron Works and Bibb Steel and Supply Co. He learned about structural design and architectural designs while in Macon. He began his long architectural career with the Macon Architectural Firm of Hall and Ferguson, later to become Hall Ferguson and Berg. After several years with Dennis and Dennis Architectural Firm, in the early seventies, he briefly worked with Medical Centers of America out of Memphis, Tennessee building nursing homes throughout the South. It was during this period he obtained his Florida General Contractors License and began preparation for his architectural license. Charlie was licensed to practice architecture in the state of Georgia in 1978 and quickly obtained his National Registration with the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards. He was also actively licensed in the states of Virginia, North and South Carolina.

On June 29, 1956 he married Sue H. Wolf. Sue and Charles joined Vineville Presbyterian Church in July 1956 and became founding and charter members of North Macon Presbyterian Church in 1988. They joined First Presbyterian Church in February 2016, after returning to Macon. They were married for 64 years before she passed in 2018.

