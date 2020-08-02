Charles Thomas BranchMarch 28, 1953 - March 29, 2020Forsyth, GA- Charles Thomas Branch passed away on March 29, 2020 after a courageous battle with brain cancer. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at New Providence Baptist Church of Forsyth. A private interment will be held at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery.Tom was born in Macon to the late Charles Ezra Branch and Anna Mae Aycock Branch. A graduate of the 1st senior class of Northeast High School and student at Macon State College, Tom joined the Bibb County Sheriff's office and served as a deputy Sheriff for over 25 years. After retirement, Tom served as a Board of Education Law Enforcement officer, followed by 12 years of employment at Mingledorff's. Most recently, he worked at Jackson Automotive Group. Tom is a lifetime member of the Peace Officer's Benevolence Association and served in the Forsyth Exchange Club. He volunteered numerous years as a driver for both Meals on Wheels and the American Cancer Society Road to Recovery.Tom served as a Football Referee with the Middle Georgia Football Association for over 30 Years, officiating Middle Georgia's most memorable high school football games. He also officiated Softball, Baseball, and Basketball games for many years and served as an off-ice official for all of the Macon Hockey Franchises, to include the Macon Whoopee, Macon Trax and the Macon Mayhem. Tom enjoyed watching NASCAR and LSU Football.Tom's love for life was second to his love for God and family. He served as a bus driver and deacon at both Cherokee Heights and Westside Baptist Churches for several years and dedicated time to mentor young boys as a Royal Ambassador Leader and Camp Counselor. Tom most recently volunteered to drive the church van and sing in the choir at Mount Zion United Methodist Church. Tom loved sharing his deep affection for Gospel and Bluegrass music to all who would listen.Tom was a devoted husband and caring father. He is survived by his wife, Kathy, his sons Keith and Will, his daughter-in-law Stephanie, his granddaughters Sara and Haley, his two sisters Faye Cooper and Pattie Brock, several beloved nieces and nephews and his little buddy, Andrew McMenamy.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Tom's name be made to Mt. Zion UMC, P.O. Box 261, Smarr, GA, 31086.