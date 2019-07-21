MSgt. Charles W. Benson, USAF (Ret.)
February 24, 1929 - July 18, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Charles William Benson, 90, of Warner Robins, died Thursday July 18, 2019. He was born February 24, 1929, to Kate and Charlie Benson of Smarr, Georgia. He was a graduate of Mary Persons High School in Forsyth and attended Young Harris College. He entered the U.S. Air Force, achieving the rank of Master Sergeant, and served as a flight engineer in SAC as well as being deployed to Korea and Vietnam. He received the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Air Force Commendation Medal, among others, then retired after serving 20 years. Following his retirement, he worked at the U.S. Post Office in Warner Robins for many years, also retiring from there.
An avid golfer, Charles enjoyed playing in military retirees' golf tournaments, especially with his friends in Warner Robins. He often placed in many tournaments.
Along with his parents he is preceded in death by one son, the Rev. Charles Mikel Benson; three brothers, Allen Benson, Bob Benson and Harold Benson; and two sisters, Katherine Tingle and Louise Meltor.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Betty G. Benson of Warner Robins; two grandsons, C. Daniel Benson of Athens and Stephen Benson of Fitzgerald; a daughter-in-law, Terri K. Benson of Fitzgerald; three sisters-in-law, Catherine Seymour, Warner Robins, Mable Griffin of Macon and Rosalyn Gose of Mary Esther, FL.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to The Methodist Home for Children and Youth, 304 Pierce Ave., Macon, GA. 31204.
Published in The Telegraph on July 21, 2019