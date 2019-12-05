Charles W. Howard, Sr.
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Charles W. Howard, Sr. will be held 11 AM Saturday, December 7, 2019 at New Pilgrim Baptist Church. Rev. Bryant Raines will officiate. Interment services will follow at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Mr. Howard, 61, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019.
Survivors includes a devoted friend, Rev. Lusora Brown; children, Shantey Tarrant, Wondrika (Darren) Badie, Charles (Candice) Howard, Jr. and Janese Howard; sister, Belinda (Jackie) Bostic; brother, Oscar Howard, Jr.; eight grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family may be contacted at 3208 Highpoint Dr., Macon.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019