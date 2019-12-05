Charles W. Howard Sr.

Guest Book
  • "Charles was a very nice person.Rest In Peace"
    - Barbara Ann Austin Jackson
  • "Charles we love and miss you."
    - Family
Service Information
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA
31217
(478)-743-3331
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
New Pilgrim Baptist Church
Obituary
Charles W. Howard, Sr.
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Charles W. Howard, Sr. will be held 11 AM Saturday, December 7, 2019 at New Pilgrim Baptist Church. Rev. Bryant Raines will officiate. Interment services will follow at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Mr. Howard, 61, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019.
Survivors includes a devoted friend, Rev. Lusora Brown; children, Shantey Tarrant, Wondrika (Darren) Badie, Charles (Candice) Howard, Jr. and Janese Howard; sister, Belinda (Jackie) Bostic; brother, Oscar Howard, Jr.; eight grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family may be contacted at 3208 Highpoint Dr., Macon.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
