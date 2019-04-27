|
|
|
|
|
|
417 South Houston Lake Road
|
|
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McCullough Funeral Home
|
417 South Houston Lake Road
|
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
McCullough Funeral Home
|
417 South Houston Lake Road
SMSgt. Charles William Reeves Sr. USAF (Ret.)
February 13, 1960 - April 24, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia- Charles Reeves, 59, entered into rest on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.
The son of the late Charles Reginald Reeves and Nancy Jo Watson Corley, Charles was born on February 13, 1960, in Waynoka, Oklahoma. He graduated with the Class of '78 from Glen Rose High School in Glen Rose, Texas. It was there that he met his high school sweetheart, Jana Gartrell, who in 1979 would become his wife. Later that year he enlisted in the United States Air Force where he proudly served his country while stationed in Nevada, Maine, England, and finally, in 1994, at Robins Air Force Base. While in the Air Force, Charles received his Bachelor's Degree from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. During his military career, he held a number of positions, including time spent as a parachute rigger, sheet metal mechanic, and working in the U2 Directorate. He retired from the military in 2000 having attained the rank of Senior Master Sergeant. After his military career, he briefly worked as a contractor for the Department of Defense before joining Robins Air Force Base as a program manager in the AC 130 Gunship program. He was set to retire in August of this year.
While Charles enjoyed a successful career, it was in his personal life that he found his greatest joys. He was nothing less than an amazing husband to his wife, Jana, until her recent passing in October of 2018. As a proud and devoted father, he leaves a legacy that is truly difficult to put into words. He loved his family deeply and without reservation. Because of this, the bar has been set high for his two sons, Charles and Derek. The arrival of grandchildren brought even more joy to his life, and he thoroughly relished his role as "Pop Pop". He enjoyed an active lifestyle which included running and, later in life, cycling alongside his two sons.
In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his loving wife of 39 years, Jana Kay Gartrell Reeves.
His memory will forever be treasured by his sons, Charles W. Reeves, II (Stephanie) of Kathleen, and Derek W. Reeves (Erica) of Warner Robins; two grandchildren, Caden Reeves, and Isaac Reeves; and siblings, Jolene Reeves of Carthage, Texas, Gayle Reeves Rich of Springviller, Arizona, and Russell Prokos of Guam.
Visitation will be Sunday, April 28, 2019, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Afterwards, Mr. Reeves will be laid to rest in Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Milledgeville at 1:00 p.m.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
View the online memorial for SMSgt. Charles William Reeves Sr. USAF (Ret.)
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 27, 2019
|
|
|
