Charleta Jean Draper

August 16, 1944 - November 23, 2020

Macon, Georgia - Service for Mrs. Charleta Jean Draper will be held Saturday December 5, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Magnolia Park Mausoleum.

She leaves to cherish her memories to her children: Alphonso Desmond and Crystal Lisa Draper; four grandchildren and great-grand-daughter, Stacia (Aniya), Alicia, Joshua, and Sir Jimil Seymore; three god-daughters, Rima, Tenisha, Tisheka; also a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Please continue to practice social distancing.

Services entrusted to Nelson's memorial Mortuary





