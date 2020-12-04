1/1
Charleta Jean Draper
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charleta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charleta Jean Draper
August 16, 1944 - November 23, 2020
Macon, Georgia - Service for Mrs. Charleta Jean Draper will be held Saturday December 5, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Magnolia Park Mausoleum.
She leaves to cherish her memories to her children: Alphonso Desmond and Crystal Lisa Draper; four grandchildren and great-grand-daughter, Stacia (Aniya), Alicia, Joshua, and Sir Jimil Seymore; three god-daughters, Rima, Tenisha, Tisheka; also a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Please continue to practice social distancing.
Services entrusted to Nelson's memorial Mortuary


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
501 Elberta Rd
Warner Robins, GA 31093
(478) 923-6323
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
December 3, 2020
Jeannie and I were childhood friends in Bluefield, WV. She was such a fun person to be with. We always had good times together. Jeannie was a wonderful woman, smart, strong and confident. To Lisa and the Draper family, I send my sincere sympathy for your loss. I pray God grants love, strength and comfort to each of you in this hour of bereavement.
Geraldine Haislip-Bell
Friend
December 3, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Bernice Porter
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved