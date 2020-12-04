Charleta Jean Draper
August 16, 1944 - November 23, 2020
Macon, Georgia - Service for Mrs. Charleta Jean Draper will be held Saturday December 5, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Magnolia Park Mausoleum.
She leaves to cherish her memories to her children: Alphonso Desmond and Crystal Lisa Draper; four grandchildren and great-grand-daughter, Stacia (Aniya), Alicia, Joshua, and Sir Jimil Seymore; three god-daughters, Rima, Tenisha, Tisheka; also a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Please continue to practice social distancing.
Services entrusted to Nelson's memorial Mortuary
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 4, 2020.