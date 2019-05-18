Charlie Alonza Rodgers, Jr.
December 14, 1928 - May 13, 2019
Macon, GA- Charlie Alonza Rodgers, Jr, went home to be forever with the Lord Jesus peacefully at home on May 13, 2019. Charlie was born in Macon on December 14, 1928.
He was preceded in death by his parents Charlie A. Rodgers and Mabel Tucker Rodgers; sisters Dorothy Lewis (Ross) and Aurelia Norwood (Ed); brother, Thomas Rodgers (Patty); and son-in-law, Joe Skipworth.
Charlie leaves behind his wife of 66 years, Barbara "Babs" Cook Rodgers; daughters, Robin Skipworth and Lisa Harville (Mark); grandchildren, Gale Skipworth, Shelley Elliott (Cory), Barbara Jane Carter (Alex), Tucker Dunaway (Lucas), Nick Harville (Alyson); seven precious great-grandchildren; and dear nieces and nephews.
Charlie graduated from Lanier High School and Mercer University. He retired from Robins Air Force Base. The family will celebrate his life in a private gathering per his request. Our beloved "Papa" will be greatly missed.
Published in The Telegraph on May 18, 2019