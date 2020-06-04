Charlie Andrew Hicks Sr.
1928 - 2020
Charlie Andrew Hicks, Sr.
September 20, 1928 - June 1, 2020
Reynolds, GA- Commemorating The Life and Legacy of Charlie Andrew Hicks, Sr. will be 12:00 Noon, Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Macon Memorial Park, 3969 Mercer University Drive; Macon, GA 31204.
Visitations are 11:00A.M.-7:00P.M., Friday, June 5, 2020, Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church; 38 Macon Street; Reynolds, GA 31076 and 9:00-11:00A.M., Saturday, June 6, 2020; Hicks & Sons Mortuary; 2233 Anthony Road; Macon, GA 31204.
Masks and or face coverings are required.
Arrangements and Services are entrusted to Hicks & Sons Funeral Home; 85 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive; Reynolds, GA.


View the online memorial for Charlie Andrew Hicks, Sr.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
11:00 - 07:00 PM
Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church
JUN
6
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Hicks & Sons Mortuary
JUN
6
Service
12:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
4784775737
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 3, 2020
Nadine Mccrary
Friend
June 3, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Early Newsome
Family
June 3, 2020
My Prayers And Condolences
Eloise Griffin
Friend
June 3, 2020
We would like to send our deepest condolences to the Hicks family. From my family, you all are in our prayers.
Mattie Hill
Friend
June 3, 2020
My condolences to the Hick's family 'and may God be with you. Amen
Jesse Raines
Student
June 3, 2020
I regret not being able to be with The Family in our hour of bereavement, but my heart and Love is with y'all as we celebrate uncle Charlie's life. May we be comforted and especially his offsprings. His niece Yvonne Hicks, Cincinnati, Oh. ythornton38@gmail.com
Yvonne Hicks
Family
June 3, 2020
Jay Durant
June 3, 2020
Cuts like a knife to lose someone U Love... my thoughts and Prayers go out to the Family of a Great Man...R.O.I.G.C.
San How
Family
June 3, 2020
Our condolences to the family may God keep you all strong. May Mr Hicks Rest in peace. He was a good man we loved him. God bless.
Lavern Hollingshed
Acquaintance
June 3, 2020
My Condolences To You And The Family
Ann Oneal
Friend
June 3, 2020
Sorry for your loss! Praying for the entire Hicks Family
Bridget-Peebles Knolton
Friend
June 3, 2020
Mr Hicks was a great man of the community and will truly missed. God bless your family, Mrs Hicks.
Carol Braswell Davis
Friend
June 2, 2020
My Condolences to you and your family!Mrs. Hicks
Jane Stinson Green
Friend
June 2, 2020
Sending love, prayers & condolences to the family
Courtney Towns
Neighbor
June 2, 2020
It was a great honor of knowing you as my uncle and friend may God bless the family and may your soul rest in peace Uncle Charlie love always Kanundra Turner and family
June 2, 2020
Condolences to the family. Sending prayers in your time of need.
Alex Riley
Acquaintance
June 2, 2020
My condolences and prayers goes out to the family.
Mattie Fuller
June 2, 2020
I'm so sorry for you'll loss, praying for you'll!
Laura Dixon
Friend
June 2, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Linda Smith
