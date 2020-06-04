Charlie Andrew Hicks, Sr.
September 20, 1928 - June 1, 2020
Reynolds, GA- Commemorating The Life and Legacy of Charlie Andrew Hicks, Sr. will be 12:00 Noon, Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Macon Memorial Park, 3969 Mercer University Drive; Macon, GA 31204.
Visitations are 11:00A.M.-7:00P.M., Friday, June 5, 2020, Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church; 38 Macon Street; Reynolds, GA 31076 and 9:00-11:00A.M., Saturday, June 6, 2020; Hicks & Sons Mortuary; 2233 Anthony Road; Macon, GA 31204.
Masks and or face coverings are required.
Arrangements and Services are entrusted to Hicks & Sons Funeral Home; 85 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive; Reynolds, GA.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 4, 2020.