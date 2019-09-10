Charlie B. Gibson
October 10, 1928 - September 07, 2019
Macon, GA- Charlie B. Gibson, 90, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Services for Charlie are 11:00 AM, Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at the Chapel of Hicks & Sons Mortuary with interment at Middle GA Memory Gardens. He leaves to honor and cherish his memories: two daughters, Sylvia G. Davis and Terrell G. Mitchell (Joseph) of Macon, GA.; two sons, Charlie Dennis Gibson (Bonita) of Winston Salem, N.C. and Dallas D. Gibson (Donesha) of Macon, GA.; eleven grandchildren, three great-grandsons, a dear friend Ezelle Felts; and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends tonight from 6-8 PM at HICKS & Sons Mortuary, Macon
View the online memorial for Charlie B. Gibson
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 10, 2019