Charlie B. Harper Jr. (1937 - 2019)
Service Information
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins, GA 31088
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
Warner Robins, GA
Obituary
Charlie B. Harper, Jr.
December 19, 1937 - September 11, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Charlie B. Harper, Jr., 81, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019.
Visitation will be Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at First United Methodist Church in Warner Robins on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 2 p.m. After the service, Charlie will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to read Mr. Harper's full obituary. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with his arrangements.


