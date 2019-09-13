Charlie B. Harper, Jr.
December 19, 1937 - September 11, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Charlie B. Harper, Jr., 81, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019.
Visitation will be Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at First United Methodist Church in Warner Robins on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 2 p.m. After the service, Charlie will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to read Mr. Harper's full obituary. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with his arrangements.
View the online memorial for Charlie B. Harper, Jr.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 13, 2019