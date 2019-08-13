Charlie "Pee Wee" Battle, Jr.
April 3, 1947 - August 10, 2019
Macon, GA- Services for Charlie James "Pee Wee" Battle, Jr. are 11:00 AM Thursday, August 15, 2019 in the Chapel of Hutchings Funeral Home with burial in Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Mr. Battle was born in Macon to the parentage of the late Charlie, Sr. and Alice Holt Battle. He attended Eugenia Hamilton Elementary School.
Survivors include: siblings, Annette J. Battle, Preston J. Battle and Richard H. Battle, Sr.; niece, Tiffany C. Thorpe; nephews, Richard H. Battle, Jr. and Abraham Cornelius III; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 13, 2019