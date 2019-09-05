Charlie "Buddy" David Sadler, Jr.
November 1, 1959 - September 2, 2019
Macon, Georgia- Charlie "Buddy" D. Sadler, Jr., 59, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019 A memorial service will be held at 3:00pm Friday, September 6, 2019, in the chapel of Fairhaven Funeral Home, 4989 Mount Pleasant Church Road Macon. Reverend Lee Griffin will officiate
Buddy was predeceased by his parents, Charlie D. Sadler, Sr. and Millie W. Sadler.
He is survived by his son, Brian Walker, two sisters, Ellen Porter (Phil) and Susan Parker (Bill), brother Lynn Page (Rebecca) and several nephews and nieces.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 5, 2019