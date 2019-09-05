Charlie David "Buddy" Sadler Jr. (1959 - 2019)
Service Information
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA
31216
(478)-788-2929
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
Obituary
Charlie "Buddy" David Sadler, Jr.
November 1, 1959 - September 2, 2019
Macon, Georgia- Charlie "Buddy" D. Sadler, Jr., 59, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019 A memorial service will be held at 3:00pm Friday, September 6, 2019, in the chapel of Fairhaven Funeral Home, 4989 Mount Pleasant Church Road Macon. Reverend Lee Griffin will officiate
Buddy was predeceased by his parents, Charlie D. Sadler, Sr. and Millie W. Sadler.
He is survived by his son, Brian Walker, two sisters, Ellen Porter (Phil) and Susan Parker (Bill), brother Lynn Page (Rebecca) and several nephews and nieces.
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 5, 2019
