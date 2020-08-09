1/1
Charlie Davis III
1953 - 2020
Charlie Davis III
January 7, 1953 - August 3, 2020
Macon, GA- On January 7, 1953, Dorothy and Charlie Davis, Jr. welcomed the birth of their first-born son, Charlie "Larry" "Putch" Davis III, oldest of their eight children.
Larry attended Ballard-Hudson High School and right after high school in 1971 he joined the United States Air Force; where he was a member of the 3rd Supply Squadron. While in the Air Force, Larry lived in amazing places such as the Philippines, Korea, Taiwan, Japan and White Plains, NY. He retired after 20 years of service as an Air Force Master Sergeant and moved back to his hometown of Macon, GA.
In his early years, Larry loved to get up early and go fishing with his beloved granddad, Bo. They would be on the lake for hours, after fishing they would go pick blackberries and return home to cook the fish and make blackberry pies. Larry loved his family and enjoyed being the Patriarch.
He married his high school sweetheart, the former Ms. Brenda Cottle on June 6, 1973 and the couple had two sons together, Charles Anthony and Derrick.
Larry loved being a proud and doting grandfather to his only grandson, Nicholas.
He also enjoyed watching his favorite football and baseball teams, Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta Braves on Sundays with the family.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Charlie Davis, Jr.; sister, Flora "Mae Mae" Davis; many relatives; and his beloved dog Sasha.
Charlie Davis III of Macon, GA, died on August 3, 2020, in the Coliseum Medical Center.
Larry leaves to mourn, his beloved wife of 47 years, Brenda Davis; two sons, Charles Anthony and Derrick Davis; one grandson, Nicholas Davis; his loving siblings, Amelia Hale (Mike), Christopher Davis, Chucky Davis, Shawnzia Thomas, Dorothy Tyler (Joe) and Dallas Davis (Celest).
Larry also leaves to mourn, a host of loving nieces; nephew; aunts; relatives; and close friends.
Hicks & Sons Mortuary, Macon.


Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hicks & Sons Mortuary
2233 Anthony Road
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 788-4300
