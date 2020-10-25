Charlie Frank Walker, Jr.
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Charlie Frank Walker, Jr. will be held 11 AM Monday, October 26, 2020 at Cherry Blossom Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Mr. Walker, 67, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020.
Survivors includes his daughter, Shanta Briscoe; three sisters, Lillie Walker, Vernice Chappell, Dorothy Dumas and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Public Viewing will be held Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 2 PM until 3 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.