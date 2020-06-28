Charlie G. Coleman
February 10, 1962 - June 24, 2020
Atlanta , GA- Charlie G. Coleman, 58 went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. At the request of the family, all services will be private. In lieu of flowers the family respectfully asks that donations be made to a local animal shelter or to the Piedmont Health Care Foundation.
Charlie was born on February 10, 1962 to the late Ersel Cox and Delma R. Coleman, Sr. in Jackson, Mississippi. Charlie was a loving person who would always find the best in every situation. His smile was one that would light up the room and put others at peace. Charlie was a physical therapist for many years at the Coliseum Hospital in Macon, Georgia until he began his career at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. His coworkers will remember him for his beautiful and tasty desserts and as a dedicated physical therapist to his patients. He will forever be remembered as a devoted brother, uncle, and friend to many.
Charlie loved and cherished his dog, Oona.
His memory will forever be cherished by his loving Siblings; Emyleen Boling (Tom), Fostine Barnes (Harold), and Delma R. Coleman, Jr. (Sherry); Niece, DeAnna Kirby (Tim); Nephews, Mark Brookins, Michael Brookins, Steve Brookins, Matthew Coleman (Sarah), and Jared Coleman; lifelong friends, Greg Reeves and Thom Lane. He is also survived by a host of extended family members, friends, and countless coworkers.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 28, 2020.