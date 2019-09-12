Charlie James Cornelius
August 8, 1942 - September 8, 2019
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Charlie James Cornelius. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Beulahland Bible Church located at 1010 Newberg Ave, Macon, GA 31206 . Pastor Carlos Kelly will officiate. Interment services will follow at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. A wake service will be held Friday September 13, 2019 at 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm in the chapel of Richard R Robinson Funeral Home located at 3275 Pio Nono Ave Macon, GA 31206. He leaves to cherish his memories a devoted wife Sallie Cornelius his children James Cornelius, Rhonda Rhynes and Rosalind Cornelius and a host of relatives and friends. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 12, 2019