Pastor Charlie Lee Blackmon
1949 - 2020
Pastor Charlie Lee Blackmon
October 27, 1949 - May 25, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- A Graveside Service for Pastor Charlie Lee Blackmon will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Magnolia South Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm with the funeral beginning promptly at 2:00 pm. Due to COVID-19, seating for the funeral will be limited to immediate family.
View the online memorial for Pastor Charlie Lee Blackmon


Published in The Telegraph on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Magnolia South Cemetery
MAY
30
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Magnolia South Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 29, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Thanks for always being there when ever we needed you, we didn't even have to call. A mighty mighty good man and servant of GOD.
The family of the late R. C. Lane
Friend
May 29, 2020
I will always keep the memories of you in my heart. I know my dad, Boco, Zack, and Grandma Frances were very happy to see you. Cousins Lilbit, Molly, and Fruity and Mama, I will forever keep you all in my prayers. #MyFamily
Kimbria Jackson
Family
May 29, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Sandra D Head-Johnson
Friend
May 29, 2020
Rev. Blackmon will be missed. I met him when I worked at SunTrust on base. He was always happy and always talking about collard greens. Rest well
Adrienne Logan
Acquaintance
May 29, 2020
Mighty man of God. Never looked over anybody. Your presence will be missed by many. May your soul rest in the arm of Jesus Christ.
Elder Terrance Kendrick
Acquaintance
May 29, 2020
To the Blackmon Family ❣ May our Lord comfort and bless you and the family during this time of grief. Please accept my sincere condolences I will always remain how close we were in Union Grove. RIP my beloved big brother
Brenda J. Falkner , Chicago
May 29, 2020
"Well done my good & faithful servant" Charlie our family's heart's are heavy, we love & miss you cousin. Until we meet again.........
Terry Little
Family
May 29, 2020
A Man of many words of wisdom and Compassion, knowledge shared and given will go with me to the best of my memories and time spent and shared,Thank you for all you have done for me .I will miss you in passing whether driving by or in your presence May God keep the family safe and strong through the blood of Jesus during these times and many more ,Our prayers are with you Family may God bless us all!
Gary Anderson
Family
May 29, 2020
Reverend Blackmon was a man of many men's. I spent a lot of time talking to him about fishing and I enjoyed seeing him at our family functions on HWY 41(STUBBS FAMILY). He was more than a pastor at Smithville Church he was family and he will be missed. RIP Reverend Blackmon
Robert Lee Grace Jr.
Friend
May 29, 2020
So sorry for your lose Mrs. Blackmon and the family. He was one of the kindest men l ever met. I would like to share my love and sympathy during your time of grieving. Hang in there Molly and continue to make your Dad and Mom proud of you. Mrs. Vicki Scott Jones and family
Mrs. Vicki Scott Jones
Friend
May 27, 2020
Typing these words just don't seem real. Man, I'm gonna miss seeing that smile!! I hope you knew how much you meant to so many people. You were a stranger to no one...just like great- grandma. Things just aren't gonna be the same without you. Thank you for all the memories Uncle "Cha-Lee!" I love you always! Sleep In Peace.
Kateia "Aint-nee" Gray
Family
May 27, 2020
Good bye my dear uncle Charlie. I loved you more than you could ever have known. Rest on with the Lord! You will be forever missed♥
KendrA Ms GEORGIA Armstrong
Family
