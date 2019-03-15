Charlie Mae "Pudden" Pryor
February 25, 1943 - March 13, 2019
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs. Charlie Mae "Pudden" Pryor . Home going services will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Ross Temple Baptist Church located at 1401 Berkner Ave, Macon, GA 31204. Pastor Willie J Wynn will officiate. Interment services will follow at Middle Georgia Memorial Gardens. She leaves to cherish her memories a host of relatives and friends. Richard R. Robinson Funeral and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 15, 2019