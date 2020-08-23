1/1
Charlie Moore
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charlie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charlie Moore
February 19, 1948 - August 14, 2020
Macon, GA- The family and friends of Charlie Moore are in mourning for his loss to Covid-19. We join in our sorrow with tens of thousands of other Americans.
Charlie died Friday, August 14, 2020; he was a vibrant seventy-two years old. He was a loving father and grandfather and a much-adored husband. He served his country in Vietnam and was a retired executive of Cox Communications.
He was born in Newport News, Virginia, but considered Macon his home.
Charlie is survived by his bereaved wife Laura; his proudest accomplishments, his son Tom Moore, his daughter, Jennifer Seal; and his grandson Ian. He also leaves behind his beloved sister and brother-n-law, Connie and Vince Coughlin; and a favorite father-n-law and brother-in-law, Paul and Keith Minter. His friends are too many to mention, but he loved them all.
Charlie's cremation will be handled by Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center on Cherry Street and he will be laid to rest at Andersonville National Cemetery at a future date when his loved ones can safely gather.
In lieu of flowers, Charlie would wish that you care for each other during this time of national tragedy and wear a mask in his memory.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to register or express condolences.
Hart's on Cherry Street, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201 has charge of the arrangements




View the online memorial for Charlie Moore



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
765 Cherry Street
Macon, GA 31201
478-746-4321
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved