Charlie Moore
February 19, 1948 - August 14, 2020
Macon, GA- The family and friends of Charlie Moore are in mourning for his loss to Covid-19. We join in our sorrow with tens of thousands of other Americans.
Charlie died Friday, August 14, 2020; he was a vibrant seventy-two years old. He was a loving father and grandfather and a much-adored husband. He served his country in Vietnam and was a retired executive of Cox Communications.
He was born in Newport News, Virginia, but considered Macon his home.
Charlie is survived by his bereaved wife Laura; his proudest accomplishments, his son Tom Moore, his daughter, Jennifer Seal; and his grandson Ian. He also leaves behind his beloved sister and brother-n-law, Connie and Vince Coughlin; and a favorite father-n-law and brother-in-law, Paul and Keith Minter. His friends are too many to mention, but he loved them all.
Charlie's cremation will be handled by Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center on Cherry Street and he will be laid to rest at Andersonville National Cemetery at a future date when his loved ones can safely gather.
In lieu of flowers, Charlie would wish that you care for each other during this time of national tragedy and wear a mask in his memory.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com
to register or express condolences.
Hart's on Cherry Street, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201 has charge of the arrangements View the online memorial for Charlie Moore