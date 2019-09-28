Charlie Ramsey
August 19, 1970 - September 25, 2019
Macon, GA- Charlie Ramsey, 49, of Macon, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019. A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 2:00PM at Hart's Cherry Street Chapel. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service.
Please remember all the great memories: St. Patrick Day trips, riding in the Celica or Supra, and celebrate his life and the many great friends and family that were part of it. His love of computer programming, skydiving, and to have never met a car he couldn't destroy, is a short list of the things he enjoyed in life. Family and friends can rest assured Paul, Carter, and Charlie are reunited.
Charlie is preceded in death by his father, Christopher Columbus Ramsey, of Swainsboro, Georgia, and his mother, Sandra Hart Carmean, of Macon. He is survived by his brother, Frank Ramsey and his family, of Brunswick, Georgia, as well as many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to NAMI, at nami.org.
