Rev. Charlie Steele Jr.
1937 - 2020
Rev. Charlie Steele Jr.

June 10, 1937 - May 30, 2020
Jeffersonville , GA,- Graveside services will be held Wednesday June 3, 2020 at New Providence Baptist Church Cemetery in Twiggs County at 11am. Public Viewing will be Tuesday from 1pm -6pm.
Professional services are entrusted to Paschal Memorial Funeral Home


Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Graveside service
11:00 AM
New Providence Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Paschal Memorial Funeral Home
181 N Church St
Jeffersonville, GA 31044
(478) 945-2312
