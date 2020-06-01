Rev. Charlie Steele Jr.
June 10, 1937 - May 30, 2020
Jeffersonville , GA,- Graveside services will be held Wednesday June 3, 2020 at New Providence Baptist Church Cemetery in Twiggs County at 11am. Public Viewing will be Tuesday from 1pm -6pm.
Professional services are entrusted to Paschal Memorial Funeral Home
View the online memorial for Rev. Charlie Steele Jr.
June 10, 1937 - May 30, 2020
Jeffersonville , GA,- Graveside services will be held Wednesday June 3, 2020 at New Providence Baptist Church Cemetery in Twiggs County at 11am. Public Viewing will be Tuesday from 1pm -6pm.
Professional services are entrusted to Paschal Memorial Funeral Home
View the online memorial for Rev. Charlie Steele Jr.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 1, 2020.