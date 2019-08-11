Charline Pierce Wells
March 3, 1949 - August 9, 2019
Jones County, GA- Allie Charline Pierce Wells passed away Friday, August 9, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Kelly Wells Cemetery, Kelly Road, Jones County, Georgia. The family will greet friends Monday, August 12, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., at 638 Hwy 18 East, Gray, Ga 31032.
Charline, the daughter of the late Paul Pierce and Allie Bell Hudson Pierce was born March 3, 1949 in Athens, Georgia. Her husband Randy Wells preceded her in death. She retired from the United States Postal Service, as a mail carrier.
Charline is survived by her children, Austin Rutherford of Gray, Henry Boyce Rutherford (Kelli) of Haddock, Kimberly Rutherford (Chuck) Sheffield of Gray and Gary Paul Plummer of Gray; sisters, Mary Parks (Larry) of Forsyth and Shirley Rainwater of Lizella; brother, Skipper Seabolt (Joann) of Macon; and five grandchildren.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 11, 2019