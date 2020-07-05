Charlotte Atwell Reagan
Dec. 28, 1935 - July 2, 2020
Dublin, GA- Charlotte Atwell Reagan, 84, joined her Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 2, 2020, with family by her side. A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 11 o'clock, in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home, led by Rev. Mark Grinstead and Rev. Benjamin Newberry. Family will greet friends at the funeral home for the hour prior to service, beginning at 10. Guests are reminded of social distancing practices.
Mrs. Reagan was born in Macon, Georgia, to the late W.J. and Georgia Mae Yaughn Atwell. Charlotte was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years in 2012, Emmett B. Reagan.
She graduated from Miller High School and was a longtime active member of Porterfield Baptist Church. Charlotte worked for the Butler Brothers for many years, serving as their bookkeeper, retiring from Parts Central. She was a consummate giver of her love, time, and talents. Christian Appalachian Ministries, Convoy of Hope, and many other charities, including Hospice, benefitted from her volunteer work, whether making blankets and throws, or sharing God's word. Charlotte was also a true Southern Lady, as a member of the Red Hat Society. She poured her faith and love of the Lord into her family and grandchildren. Charlotte loved spending time with her family and their many trips to Daytona Beach, Dillard in the North Georgia Mountains, Spring Creek in Florida, and wherever else the road led them. Many fond memories will also reside at Lake Sinclair. Her most prized holiday was Christmas; from the trees she made and adorned her home with, to the family gatherings.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Steven Neal (Brenda) Reagan; Susan G. (Ken) LaLonde; Michael Emmett (Mechele) Reagan; granddaughters, Regina Reagan (Derek) Lyons; Hallie Reagan (Jarrett) Mitchell; sister, Joyce Atwell DuBose; special cousins, Jean McCarter; Fran Atwell, Jen Atwell Bassett; and 4 great grandchildren. She was a dear friend to all she met and will be greatly missed.
The family wishes to extend a special word of thanks to the staff of Kingsford at Warner Robins, Assisted Living.
