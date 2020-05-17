Charlotte L. Stephens
June 13, 1946 - May 14, 2020
Roberta, GA- Charlotte L. Stephens, 73, of Roberta, passed away, Thursday, May 14, 2020. Graveside services will be held at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 1:00PM with the Reverend Heath Holly officiating. Contributions in Mrs. Stephens name may be made to Community Fellowship, 3 Railroad St., Reynolds, GA 31076.
Mrs. Stephens is survived by her son, Michael Stephens (Deborah); grandchildren, Cody Taylor (April) of Ft. Valley and Joshua Stephens (Jessi) of Roberta; great grandchildren, Connor Jay Stephens and Stella Grace Taylor, Savannah Lynn Durden, all of Roberta; brothers, Charles Edward Brown (Mary) of Jones County and Bennie Ray Brown (Ann) of Gray, Georgia; and sister, Connie Fay Brown of Oklahoma.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on May 17, 2020.