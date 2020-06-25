Charlotte Lee (Brown) WarnerMay 25, 1933 - June 24, 2020Kathleen, GA- Charlotte Lee (Brown) Warner, 87, passed away peacefully on the early morning of Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Shadyside, Ohio on May 25, 1933 to the late Albert and Corilda (Doty) Brown. She later graduated in the class of 1951 from Woodsfield High School in Woodsfield, Ohio. She worked for several different industries throughout her life, including positions at Dunwoody Law Office, Newark Advocate Office Supply Store, City Loan and Savings, Rawlings Golf and Hills Department Store. Most notably her children remember her as a wonderful homemaker for their family.In addition to her parents, Charlotte is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Arthur Warner; brothers, Max Brown, Jerry Brown, Larry Brown, Albert "Dale" Brown, Jack Brown, Greg Brown; and brothers in law, Galen Warner, John Welsh.Left to cherish her beloved memory is her son, Scott (Lynn) Warner of Kathleen, GA; daughter, Susan (Ted) Halbedel of Warner Robins, GA; grandchildren, Ashley (CJ) Mengel of Warner Robins, GA, Ben Halbedel of Warner Robins, GA, Brett Warner of Silver Spring, MD, Kelly Warner of Atlanta, GA; sister, Kim (Tim) Harris of Bowdon, GA; sisters in law, Phyllis Welsh of Granville, OH, Leota (Ron) Van Winkle of Pataskala, OH, Barbara Warner of Pataskala, OH; three great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.It is with great honor that Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.