Miss Charlotte Lorraine Claire Clevenger
Jones County, Georgia- Miss Charlotte Lorraine Claire Clevenger, passed away January 8, 2020, at a local hospital, Memorial services will be held at 6:00pm, Monday, January 13, 2020, at Gray Memorial Chapel.
Charlotte was the infant daughter of Kyle Clevenger and Reva Morgan. Other family members include her brother: Devin Clevenger; sister: Emily Clevenger; grandparents: Deanna and Kevin Clevenger and Katrina Crutchfield; great-grandparents: Emily Morgan, Jerry and Sue Clevenger, Marion Hall and Charlotte and Walt Rowland and by several aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by great-grandfather: Joseph Russell Morgan and grandmother: Debra Faye Morgan.
Please make contributions to Angels on a Mission, care of LaKeisha Cleveland, 989 Monticello Highway, Gray, Georgia 31032.
Gray Memorial Chapel is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements for Miss Clevenger. Please visit our online memorial at www.graymemorialchapel.com.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 10, 2020