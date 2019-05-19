Charlotte Ryle Cauley
September 28, 1937 - May 17, 2019
Fayetteville, GA- Charlotte Ryle Cauley, 81, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019. A graveside Celebration of her Life will be held Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Baptist Gospel Mission Church Cemetery, 30 Baptist Gospel Mission Road, Macon, GA 31217 with Rev. W.C. Bloodworth officiating. The family will greet friends and family on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Snow's Memorial Chapel, Cherry Street, Macon, GA.
Charlotte was born in Charlotte, NC to the late Marshall and Thelma Marie Cox Ryle. She was an assistant manager at Macon Bowl and a traffic officer at Fort Hawkins School in Macon. Charlotte was a member of Baptist Gospel Mission Church. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 60 years, Everett Bernard Cauley; two sons, Mark Cauley (Jerrie) and Danny Timothy Cauley; one grandson, Chad Cauley (Melissa); one granddaughter, Kindell Gauldin (Michael); four great grandchildren, Payton, Parker, and Kinley Kate Cauley, and Michael Gauldin; sister, Jean Haygood and several nieces and nephews. A special thanks to Tina Garland for her support and care for Mother.
Published in The Telegraph on May 19, 2019