Charlotte Ryle Cauley
September 28, 1937 - May 17, 2019
Fayetteville, GA- Charlotte Ryle Cauley, 81, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019. A graveside Celebration of her Life will be held Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Baptist Gospel Mission Church Cemetery, 30 Baptist Gospel Mission Road, Macon, GA 31217 with Rev. W.C. Bloodworth officiating. The family will greet friends and family on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Snow's Memorial Chapel, Cherry Street, Macon, GA.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Cherry Street has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on May 20, 2019