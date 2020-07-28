Charlotte Tidwell Biggs
March 12, 1925 - July 26, 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia- Early on the morning of Sunday, July 26, 2020, Charlotte Nell Tidwell Biggs, 95, joined her Lord and Savior in heaven.
Mrs. Biggs was born on March 12, 1925, in Macon, Georgia. The daughter of the late John L. and Lillie Pender Tidwell, Mrs. Biggs was raised in Lizella and graduated from Miller High School in Macon, Georgia.
Following her high school graduation, Mrs. Biggs attended boot camp in the Bronx, New York, before proudly serving in the United States Navy as an Aviation Machinist Mate 3rd Class in 1945 during World War II. She was stationed at Melbourne, Florida. When her time in the service ended, Mrs. Biggs continued serving her country by working as a Civilian on the Naval Air Station Base in Jacksonville, Florida, before transferring in 1950 to Robins Air Force Base as an Aircraft Mechanic in the Prop Shop. Mrs. Biggs retired from Civil Service in 1970.
After her retirement, Mrs. Biggs moved to Lake Sinclair with her late husband, Travis Bernard Biggs, where they enjoyed the lake life for 18 years before moving back to Warner Robins. A devoted wife and mother, she enjoyed volunteering as a "pink lady" at Houston Medical Center for nine years, serving as president of that organization for two years. Houston Health Pavilion hired her as Department Secretary for Pavilion Rehab, and she kept that job for fifteen years before retiring at the age of 89. She was a faithful member of Central Baptist Church for nearly thirty years.
Mrs. Biggs was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Travis Bernard Biggs, who passed away in 1990 after 24 years of marriage; and her grandson, Michael Shannon, who passed away in 2019.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her daughters, Charlotte Jane Shannon (Jerry) of Dry Branch and Cheryl Ann Young (Bryan) of Gray; her step-daughter, Donna McDowell of Byron; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other loving family members and friends.
The service for Mrs. Biggs will be private. However, friends are invited to stream the service live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/
on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Mrs. Biggs will be laid to rest next to her husband in Parkway Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 886 Mulberry Street, Macon, Georgia 31201.
