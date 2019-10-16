Charlton Edward "Pete" Ogburn
June 16, 1941 - October 13, 2019
Forsyth, GA- Charlton Edward "Pete" Ogburn passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Thursday, October 17, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Forsyth with burial in Monroe Hills Memorial Gardens. Dr. Hambric Brooks will officiate. The family will greet friends the day of the service from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Church.
Pete, the son of the late Bonnie Franklin Ogburn and Delma Coxwell Ogburn was born June 16, 1941. He was retired from Robins Air Force Base and was a veteran of the United States Air Force.
Pete is survived by his wife, Jeanette Tompkins Ogburn of Forsyth; children, Laura Vriezelaar (Daren) of Flower Mound, Texas and Kathy Bagwell (Mike) of Big Spring, Texas; step-children, Allen Tompkins (Fay) and Felicia Brown of Forsyth; sisters, Betty Sprayberry of Douglasville, GA, Lanora Hutchinson of Louisville, GA and Paula Johnson of Oceanside, CA; seven grandchildren; and one great grandchild.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 16, 2019