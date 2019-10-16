Chaspert "The Old Man" Felton
June 16, 1944 - October 10, 2019
Centerville , Georgia - Centerville, Georgia – Chaspert "The Old Man" Felton passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Houston medical Center. Services celebrating his life will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Statham Landings Golf Course, 309 Stathams Way, Warner Robins, GA 31088 at 11:00AM. Pastor Charlie Bibb will officiate. A visitation with family and friends will be held Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home from 6:00PM to 8:00PM. Immediately following the service Chaspert will be laid to rest at Georgia Veterans Cemetery at 2:30PM.
Chaspert was born on June 16, 1944 in Lee County, Alabama to the late Estelle Turk and Willie D. Felton. Chas was an avid family member who loved being with the ones he loved. Chaspert faithfully served his country in the United States Army where he retired after many dedicated years of service. During his time in the Army he met the love of his life, Joann Felton who he then married and spent 41 amazing years together. When Chaspert wasn't with family you could find him at the golf course where he soaked in the beauty of god's creation. Chas was a mentor to many young people who he coached and help improve their golf game, where he then got his nickname "The Old Man". He will be remembered for being such a kind and loving person. His smile will be missed by all who knew him. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and golf friend.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his brother, Willie Felton; sister, Annie Jean.
His memory will forever be cherished by his loving wife, Joanna Felton; children, Derrick, Angela, Shanna, Breanna; grandchildren, Emmerson Zeke, Keanna, Jakobi, Kaleah, Kingston; Albert Smith (Smitty)Eula Walker, Catherine Felton, Linda (lenord) King; brothers, Willie (Carolyn) Felton, WT (Shirley) Felton, Tony (Beverly) Felton, and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Please go to www.heritagememorial funeral home.com to sign the online guestbook and to leave condolence for the family. It is with great honor Heritage Memorial Funeral Home has been entrusted with Mr. Felton's arrangements.
View the online memorial for Chaspert "The Old Man" Felton
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 16, 2019