Chef Edward Charles DriskellNovember 28, 1954 - September 28, 2020Macon , GA- Graveside services will be Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Macedonia Baptist Church, 2051 Henderson Mill RD., Covington GA 30014.Viewing will be on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Bentley & Sons Funeral Home; 2714 Montpelier Ave Macon GA from 5:00 PM -7:00 PMViewing will be on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Young-Levett Funeral Home; 3106 West Street SW, Covington GA from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM.Thank you for continuing to practice social distancing while families are grieving the transitioning of their loved ones.Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon in conjunction with Young-Levett Funeral Home, Covington GA.