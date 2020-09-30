1/1
Chef Edward Charles Driskell
1954 - 2020
Chef Edward Charles Driskell
November 28, 1954 - September 28, 2020
Macon , GA- Graveside services will be Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Macedonia Baptist Church, 2051 Henderson Mill RD., Covington GA 30014.
Viewing will be on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Bentley & Sons Funeral Home; 2714 Montpelier Ave Macon GA from 5:00 PM -7:00 PM
Viewing will be on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Young-Levett Funeral Home; 3106 West Street SW, Covington GA from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM.
Thank you for continuing to practice social distancing while families are grieving the transitioning of their loved ones.
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon in conjunction with Young-Levett Funeral Home, Covington GA.


Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
BENTLEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
SEP
30
Viewing
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Young-Levett Funeral Home
OCT
1
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Macedonia Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
BENTLEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
2714 MONTPELIER AVE
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 742-0952
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

