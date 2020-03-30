Chelsie Elizabeth Barton
November 27, 1992 - March 28, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Chelsie Barton, 27, of Macon, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020. A private graveside service will be held in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. A memorial service for the public will be held at a later date.
Chelsie was born on November 27, 1992, in Macon, Georgia. She graduated from Central High School and Middle Georgia State University with a Master's Degree in Biology. Chelsie loved and adored all pets, volunteering her time at Kitty City and the Animal Shelter. She had dreams of one day becoming a veterinarian and operating a mobile vet clinic in Macon.
Chelsie was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Sherman and Joan Case; and paternal grandparents, George and Mary Barton.
Chelsie is survived by her parents, Timothy and Cathy Barton; brother, Kyle Barton; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The family will graciously accept flowers or donations may be made in Chelsie's honor to: Kitty City, 4530 Knight Rd, Macon, GA. 31220.
Friends may sign the online registry at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 30, 2020