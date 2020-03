Chelsie Elizabeth BartonNovember 27, 1992 - March 28, 2020Macon, Georgia- Chelsie Barton, 27, of Macon, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020. A private graveside service will be held in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. A memorial service for the public will be held at a later date.Chelsie was born on November 27, 1992, in Macon, Georgia. She graduated from Central High School and Middle Georgia State University with a Master's Degree in Biology. Chelsie loved and adored all pets, volunteering her time at Kitty City and the Animal Shelter. She had dreams of one day becoming a veterinarian and operating a mobile vet clinic in Macon.Chelsie was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Sherman and Joan Case; and paternal grandparents, George and Mary Barton.Chelsie is survived by her parents, Timothy and Cathy Barton; brother, Kyle Barton; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.The family will graciously accept flowers or donations may be made in Chelsie's honor to: Kitty City, 4530 Knight Rd, Macon, GA. 31220.Friends may sign the online registry at www.fairhavenmacon.com FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.