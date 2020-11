Or Copy this URL to Share

Cherry Jean Harris

September 9, 1952 - November 16, 2020

Macon, Georgia - Graveside services will be held Saturday Nov. 21, 2020 at Spring Hill CME Cemetery in Gordon Ga. at 12noon. Viewing will be held Friday at Paschal's from 1pm - 6pm. Paschal is in charge of arrangements.





