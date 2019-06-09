Cheryl Ann Cline
September 24, 1963 - June 5, 2019
Macon, GA- Cheryl Ann (Ussery) Cline passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. She will be remembered by her loving family for her big heart and caring personality. Services will be private.
Cheryl is preceded in death by her father, Raymond Ussery.
Cheryl is survived by her two sons, Jonathan McLendon (Crystal Piland) and Justin McLendon (Sarah); daughter, Taylor Cline (John Bryant); two sisters, Angie Bass and Raynelle Rogerson (Scott); mother, Peggie Ussery; special friends, Robert and Jan; six grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Hart's Mortuary, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201 has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on June 9, 2019