Ms. Cheryl Ann Howard
February 20, 1967 - August 14, 2019
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Ms. Cheryl Ann Howard. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 1:00 PM in the chapel of Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home located at 3275 Pio Nono Avenue Macon, GA. 31206. Pastor Donald Williams will officiate. Pastor Jarvis Adside will perform as the EuIogist. Interment services will follow at Union Bibb Cemetery. She leaves to cherish her memories a host of relatives and friends. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 22, 2019