Cheryl Bankston
November 5, 1943 - September 23, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Warner Robins, GA- Cheryl Bankston, 75, passed away on the early morning of Monday, September 23, 2019 at Colonial Gardens in Warner Robins, Georgia. A graveside service to celebrate her life will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Princeton, Kentucky.
Cheryl was born in Memphis, Tennessee on November 5, 1943 to the late Jack and Dottie (Burgess) Bankston. She spent most of her career in sales at Continental Airlines. Cheryl's greatest joy was her family, and she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Left to cherish her beloved memory are her sons, Neal (Donna) and Doug (Claudia) Orange; grandchildren, Jimmy (Babs), Justin, Courtney (Conner), Mercedes (Rob) and Douglas; great-grandchildren, Ryan, Logan and one on the way; her brother, Doug (Mary) Bankston and nephews, Jack, John and Tom.
It is with great honor that Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.
View the online memorial for Cheryl Bankston
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 25, 2019