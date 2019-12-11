Cheryl Evans Dalton
June 17, 1959 - December 9, 2019
Macon , Ga- Cheryl Evans Dalton, 60, of Macon, Georgia passed away Monday, December 9, 2019. A memorial gathering will be held Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. till 5:00 p.m. in Fairhaven Funeral Home.
Born in Macon, She was the daughter of Lucille Clance Jones and the late Frank Evans. She was a retired bookkeeper with the Bibb County School System for many years.
She is survived by her children, Melanie Croom(Ricky), Lauren Hill (Landon) and Bryan Dalton; Mother, Lucille Clance Jones; Grandchildren, Griffin and Payton Croom.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 11, 2019