Cheryl Evans Dalton (1959 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cheryl Evans Dalton.
Service Information
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA
31216
(478)-788-2929
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA 31216
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Cheryl Evans Dalton
June 17, 1959 - December 9, 2019
Macon , Ga- Cheryl Evans Dalton, 60, of Macon, Georgia passed away Monday, December 9, 2019. A memorial gathering will be held Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. till 5:00 p.m. in Fairhaven Funeral Home.
Born in Macon, She was the daughter of Lucille Clance Jones and the late Frank Evans. She was a retired bookkeeper with the Bibb County School System for many years.
She is survived by her children, Melanie Croom(Ricky), Lauren Hill (Landon) and Bryan Dalton; Mother, Lucille Clance Jones; Grandchildren, Griffin and Payton Croom.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Cheryl Evans Dalton
logo
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.