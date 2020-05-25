Cheryl Evonne Foster
July 10, 1970 - May 17, 2020
Macon , GA- Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Mt. Hope AME Church cemetery; 7215 Industrial Blvd. Macon GA 31216
Thank you for continuing to practice social distancing while families are grieving the transitioning of their loved ones.
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.
Published in The Telegraph on May 25, 2020.