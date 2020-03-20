Cheryl Inzar
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Memorial services for Cheryl Inzar will be held 11 AM Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Center Hill Baptist Church. Rev. Dexter Jordan will officiate. Interment services will be private. Mrs. Inzar, 67, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020.
Survivors includes her three sons, Darius (Tameiko) Inzar, Varrick (Lisa) Inzar and Teryl Inzar; four sisters; two brothers; eight grandchildren; four great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 20, 2020