Guest Book View Sign Service Information Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory 2932 Hwy 41 N Warner Robins , GA 31030 (478)-333-3006 Send Flowers Obituary



October 4, 1957 - July 2, 2019

Perry, GA- Cheryl Daniels was the daughter of Will Daniels and Jimmie Carol Daniels. She started her life in Unadilla before moving to Warner Robins, and eventually, to Perry, her home for many years. Cheryl graduated from Brenau College, where she was active in the sorority Zeta Tau Alpha. While at Brenau she was selected to serve in the H.G.H. Senior Honor Society. She went on to earn her Master of Education degree from Mercer University.

Cheryl was proud to be an educator. She started teaching in Jones County, then returned to Houston County, teaching there for thirty-three years. Her career was varied, teaching in the alternative school, middle school and high school. Her passion was middle school language arts and social studies, particularly teaching those "squirrelly 6th graders". In 2005 she became a literacy trainer for Houston County, working with teachers throughout the system. She retired from Houston County Board of Education in 2016 but continued sharing her professional expertise by consulting with RESA, presenting, professional learning classes in a number of school systems. She truly impacted the education of many, many student and teachers, and carefully mentored her two nieces as they became educators.

Cheryl's favorite word was "joy". She found joy in so many things. Spending time with her younger family members, treating them to plays at the Fox Theater in Atlanta, and joining them at Disney World or the beach was a priority. She also found joy in travel with friends, Ireland was an especially favorite destination. She expressed her joy by wearing bright colors, bold patterns and hot pink toenail polish! She was a valued member of Delta Kappa Gamma, a member of Bonaire United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir for a time, and a servant leader for the Heart of Georgia Walk to Emmaus.

Cheryl was preceded in death by her father, Will Daniels. She is survived by her mother, Jimmie Carol Daniels of Perry, GA; sister: Marcia Freeman (Wayne) of Bowdon, GA; brother: Clayton Daniels (Kim) of Blairsville, GA; nieces and nephews: Sara Freeman Williamson, Rebekah Freeman Phillips, Banks Plunkett Daniels, Asa Wren Daniels and Owen Hunt Daniels; great nieces and nephews: Miles Williamson, Stella Williamson, Kade Phillips and Sadie Phillips.

A memorial service will be held at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 10:00 am. A visitation for family and friends will be immediately following the services. The family ask that any donations please be made to: DKG-Gamma Omicron, 294 Kersey Rd., Elko, GA 31025.

Please visit





View the online memorial for Cheryl Lynn Daniels





Cheryl Lynn DanielsOctober 4, 1957 - July 2, 2019Perry, GA- Cheryl Daniels was the daughter of Will Daniels and Jimmie Carol Daniels. She started her life in Unadilla before moving to Warner Robins, and eventually, to Perry, her home for many years. Cheryl graduated from Brenau College, where she was active in the sorority Zeta Tau Alpha. While at Brenau she was selected to serve in the H.G.H. Senior Honor Society. She went on to earn her Master of Education degree from Mercer University.Cheryl was proud to be an educator. She started teaching in Jones County, then returned to Houston County, teaching there for thirty-three years. Her career was varied, teaching in the alternative school, middle school and high school. Her passion was middle school language arts and social studies, particularly teaching those "squirrelly 6th graders". In 2005 she became a literacy trainer for Houston County, working with teachers throughout the system. She retired from Houston County Board of Education in 2016 but continued sharing her professional expertise by consulting with RESA, presenting, professional learning classes in a number of school systems. She truly impacted the education of many, many student and teachers, and carefully mentored her two nieces as they became educators.Cheryl's favorite word was "joy". She found joy in so many things. Spending time with her younger family members, treating them to plays at the Fox Theater in Atlanta, and joining them at Disney World or the beach was a priority. She also found joy in travel with friends, Ireland was an especially favorite destination. She expressed her joy by wearing bright colors, bold patterns and hot pink toenail polish! She was a valued member of Delta Kappa Gamma, a member of Bonaire United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir for a time, and a servant leader for the Heart of Georgia Walk to Emmaus.Cheryl was preceded in death by her father, Will Daniels. She is survived by her mother, Jimmie Carol Daniels of Perry, GA; sister: Marcia Freeman (Wayne) of Bowdon, GA; brother: Clayton Daniels (Kim) of Blairsville, GA; nieces and nephews: Sara Freeman Williamson, Rebekah Freeman Phillips, Banks Plunkett Daniels, Asa Wren Daniels and Owen Hunt Daniels; great nieces and nephews: Miles Williamson, Stella Williamson, Kade Phillips and Sadie Phillips.A memorial service will be held at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 10:00 am. A visitation for family and friends will be immediately following the services. The family ask that any donations please be made to: DKG-Gamma Omicron, 294 Kersey Rd., Elko, GA 31025.Please visit www.burpeescottmemorialchapel.com to sign the online guestbook and to leave a memorial tribute for the family. With honor, Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. Published in The Telegraph on July 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close